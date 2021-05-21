Is Jungkook Sporting Fake Eyebrow Piercing in 'Butter'? New Look Leaves Internet Divided [VIDEO]

BTS' Butter, the second English language track of the Korean band, surpassed 10 million views within 13 minutes of being launched. However, it was Jeon Jungkook's eyebrow piercing which caught the internet's fancy.

It was Dynamite, the group's first English language song, which helped BTS create a sensation in the international arena. The band's latest single has already garnered over 28 million views on YouTube in less than 2 hours of its release.

Will Butter Create History For BTS?

During an interview with Rolling Stones, the group had called Butter, "a pure, swaggering dance-pop celebration in the retro vein of Bruno Mars, with layers of Jam and Lewis-style synths." The group's leader RM had said it was "very energetic and very summery," with a "dynamic performance."

Butter which features group members Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V. Jimin, and Jungkook, had nearly four million concurrent viewers when the song was released on Thursday night. The song's video which starts with as black and white soon transforms into bright colors. The lyrics "Smooth like butter/ Like a criminal undercover," are quite catchy and quirky.

" BUTTER IS THE BIGGEST THIRST TRAP BTS EVER MADE. THERE I SAID IT." tweeted a BTS fan.

"Let's extend our interest to just how good jungkook looked in that hairstyle... because no matter how you look at it it's PERFECT!! Butter IS LITERALLY A THIRST TRAP!!!!!!!!!!" wrote another.

Jungkook's 'Eyebrow Piercing' Breaks the Internet

Jungkook's fans couldn't get over his eyebrow piercing which was has been highlighted multiple times in the three-minute-long video.

There was also a debate if the piercing was real or the band's main vocalist was sporting fake crystals. "JUNGKOOK LONG PURPLE HAIR FAKE EYEBROW PIERCING IM LOSING MY FUCKING MIND," tweeted a user.

"I think Jungkook's eyebrow piercing was fake in the video (the gems) but he actually got it pierced, hence the actual metal bar popping out his eyebrow bone.." wrote another fan.

"i've spent the last hour zooming in on the jungkook eyebrow piercing photo to try to confirm if it's real or if im about to be heartbroken but it looks so real??? like....it looks like there is a bar there like??? please?????? what if i need it to be real to survive?? what then?" read a tweet.