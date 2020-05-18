When entire South Korea is following lockdown rules and social distancing, four celebrity Kpop stars were seen flouting the rules as they were in attendance at Itaewon clubs. After Dispatch reported it, agencies of respective celebrities confirmed the news and apologized for the same.

According to Dispatch report BTS's Jungkook, Seventeen's Mingyu, NCT's Jaehyun and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo were spotted at clubs in Itaewon on April 25. The report claimed that four celebrities visited the clubs together. They first visited a restaurant at Itaewon and then went to two different clubs there. One of the clubs they went to was in fact under ban for group gatherings as it also served as a bar, said a report from Dispatch.

With news of a new wave of coronavirus infections spreading in South Korea that allegedly stemmed from Itaewon, club-goers are disappointed that celebrities visited the clubs during social distancing. The government had asked everyone who had visited clubs at Itaewon between April 24 and May 6 to stay at home, and self quarantine for 14 days.

Four Idols Tested Negative, but no Self Quarantine?

However, Jungkook, Jaehyun, Cha Eun Woo and Mingyu were asked to get tested and the results proved that they were tested negative. The idols were made to stay at home till May 10 practicing self quarantine, said Dispatch. In the days of self quarantine Cha Eun Woo took part in comeback promotions of his project including 'CulTwo Show' and 'Hidden Track' on May 7, performed at 'Music Bank' on May 8, and 'Show! Music Core' on May 9. Jaehyun anchored 'Inkigayo' show on the April 26, May 3, and May 10.

This news also made fans of the idols angry and some of them said that even though they tested negative they followed self quarantine and did not step out of the house for 14 days. But the idols not following the rules was really sad.

Agencies React After Backlash

The agencies of the idols in question had initially said that it was the stars' private life and they cannot confirm anything on this. But after the agencies' attitude was criticized, they released a follow-up statement confirming the visit of the idols as well as apologizing for the same.

Pledis Entertainment, which represents SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, confirmed the news. "Mingyu is deeply reflecting on his misbehavior for failing to abide by the social distancing norms during the government's social distancing period. We also feel a heavy sense of responsibility for failing to properly manage our artist," it said.

Big Hit Entertainment also confirmed BTS's Jungkook's visit to Itaewon clubs and released a statement and apologized for the delay in acknowledging the same and said: "There were a number of inquiries from the media about Jungkook's visit to Itaewon, and that there was a problem with our initial response." Big Hit Entertainment also clarified that Jungkook did not go to the venue where coronavirus case was confirmed in early May. "We clearly did not recognize the seriousness of social distancing during this time, as the artist's managing agency. Instead, we put more priority into the protection of the artist. We would like to bow our heads in apology to everyone for this," it said.

Fantagipo too apologized after ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo reported to visit Itaewon clubs. "We apologize for the inconvenience caused by our negligence in our company's promise to everyone of maintaining social distancing. Regardless of the reasons, it was unwise for Cha Eunwoo, our artist, to visit Itaewon at a time where Koreans are practicing social distancing. He deeply regrets that he has not made a sincere effort to keep his social distance from others," stated the agency.