Veteran actress Julie Andrews is set to debut her podcast "Julies Library: Story Time With Julie Andrews", in which she and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton will read childrens books.

"When I became a parent, I passed the love of reading on to my children. My daughter and I have co-authored over 30 books for children and young adults, and our shared passion for the power of storytelling, literacy, and the arts remains fervent," said the 84-year-old, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Tales meant to comfort

"It is our hope that the stories and ideas we share on Julie's Library will provide family listening pleasure, inspire meaningful conversations, and be a trusted resource for literary enjoyment and learning," she added.

Hamilton recently said the tales were meant to comfort amid the novel coronavirus lockdown. "We're hoping that these stories will bring families together, will bring all of us together."

Turned to writing as voice diminished after surgery

Andrews, best known for classic films such as "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound Of Music", said she turned to writing after her singing voice was diminished following a 1997 surgery on her vocal cords.

"I must be truthful: That was one of the hardest things to deal with," Andrews said. "And I did think it was maybe one of the worst things that could possibly happen, because I enjoyed and love singing so much," she added.