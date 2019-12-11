Four months after declaring that she is 'not Straight' ousted AGT judge Julianne Hough said, 'she loves everyone' and doesn't want to be shackled in the labels. In August this year, the 31-year-old American dancer had created a lot of buzz after she posed naked on the cover page of Women's Health magazine. In the corresponding interview to the magazine, Hough had revealed about her sexual preferences.

Calling the disclosure, a liberating one, Hough, during a recent interview to People Now said that that it was all about de-layering. "And I felt more myself in that moment than I ever have. For me, that comment specifically was basically to say I love everyone, I've never been a fan of labels, I don't identify that way and so, for me, it's just about love."

Hough is passionate about living her truth

"That expression, for me, I just want every human to feel that way. That, like, they are perfect and beautiful and who they are is enough and, just, I love people. I love love, I love people, and I just want everybody to feel that," said a highly emotional Hough.

The "Rock of Ages" star said that she is passionate about living her truth and doesn't want people to make their own beliefs about her.

Hough has her family's support

The 31-year-old singer was accompanied by her brother Derek Hough during the interview. Speaking about her sister's 'baring it all' in the magazine, Derek said that he knew who she was. He further went on to say that he knows her heart and what she meant. The Hough siblings would be seen together in NBC's Christmas special, Holidays with the Houghs.