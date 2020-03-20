Julia Rose has shared an eye-popping Instagram picture of herself flaunting her assets and showing off her flawless skin in a skimpy white swimsuit. The photo has left everyone on the social media platform wanting more. Julia in her latest Instagram update has also asked her fans to say something good about her. The sexy model, who is known to often go nude and topless, has grabbed the attention of millions with her latest social media post. Julia loves to flaunt her figure on social media and ever since she joined the social media platform, she has been entertaining her fans with hot updates from her day to day activities.

Julia's latest post has already racked up more than 400K views and likes on the photo-sharing platform. With more than four million Instagram followers, the 25-year-old modelling sensation is one of the leading social media celebrities. Her hot photoshoots on Instagram have earned her much attention and popularity on the social media platform.

Apart from posting hot and sexy photos on her official handle, Julia is also known to be a bold and daring model. Her scandalous acts are often discussed among her fans and she's much talked about when it comes to grabbing an opportunity to attract her fans on the social media by her scandalous nude photos.

Julia Rose's scandalous act caught on camera

The hot model often leaves little to fans' imagination with her scandalous social media updates. Much earlier, she flashed Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole at a baseball world series match when she got caught on camera and several viewers present at the stadium also clicked her picture. She was later asked to leave the stadium for her inappropriate act. But the diva wasn't afraid or worried about being cast out of the stadium. In fact, it was a kind of publicity stunt that she pulled off to promote her brand.

Check out some of the hottest photos of Julia Rose here: