Six-time Emmy nominee Anna Chlumsky and winner Ozark Julia Garner will be the lead star for the upcoming new series 'Inventing Anna' for Netflix. The plan to tell the real-life scam story of con queen Anna Delvey was made a year ago but finally, the execution is taking place. Now Producer Shonda Rhimes Netflix has set the cast for their 10 episodes limited series.

Along with Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd all have been cast in the drama. Oscar and Emmy winner for 'The Devil Wears Prada' David Frankel will serve as director and executive producer on two episodes, including the first one.

Netflix took help from Twitter to inform about the cast.

The story is inspired by the series taken from the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Trickled New York's Party People" written by Jessica Pressler. It will cast a lead character of a Journalist played by Anna Chlumsky with a lot to prove who investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram legendary German heiress who stole money as well as the hearts of the New York's social scene. Just as the normal love story begins with love and feeling, Anna and the reporter's relationship also builds up while Anna awaits trials, the reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC 'Who is Anna Delvey?'

Katie Lowes will play as Rachel. She is a natural-born follower and her blind worship of Anna almost destroys her career and life. But her relationship with Delvey is her greatest regret. "Inventing Anna" was the first series announced by Rhimes and Shondaland with Netflix. Rhimes created the series and decided that she will be the executive producer along with Betsy Beers of Shondaland. Production for 'Inventing Anna' is scheduled to begin later this year in New York.