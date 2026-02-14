The Judge Returns Ending, Episode 14 (Finale): Everything We Know So Far

The Judge Returns episode 14 will air on MBC on Saturday (February 14) at 9:40 pm KST. The chapter will reveal the fate of Judge Lee Han Young, who was given a second chance in life. He did everything within his limits to make up for the wrongdoings in his first life.

The preview hints at troubled moments for the judge who will continue to fight for justice. The followers of this legal drama are eagerly waiting to watch the finale to find out if Han Young will get his happy ending in the last episode.

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge Returns:

US - 7:40 AM

Canada - 7:40 AM

Australia - 11:10 PM

New Zealand - 1:40 AM

Japan - 9:40 PM

Mexico - 6:40 PM

Brazil - 9:40 PM

Saudi Arabia - 3:40 PM

India - 6:10 PM

Indonesia - 7:40 PM

Singapore - 8:40 PM

China - 8:40 PM

Europe - 1:40 PM

France - 1:40 PM

Spain - 1:40 PM

UK - 12:40 PM

South Africa - 2:40 PM

Philippines - 8:40 PM

The Judge Returns, the ongoing fantasy legal drama starring Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, and Won Jin Ah, premiered on MBC on Friday (January 2) at 9:40 pm KST. It revolves around the life of corrupt Judge Lee Han Young, who gets a second chance at life. Ji Sung portrays Han Young in the fantasy legal drama. Actress Won Jin Ah plays Kim Jin Ah, a prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.