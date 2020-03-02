The American courtroom reality show Judge Judy will be running its last season next year, according to Judy Sheindlin. Judith Susan Sheindlin, known as Judge Judy, has been a part of the CBS show for the past 25 years. She said on the Ellen Show that she will be ending her "25 years of marriage" with CBS after Season 25 of Judge Judy. Her interview with Ellen DeGeneres is set to premiere on Monday, March 2.

During a preview of the interview, Judy Sheindlin is seen saying that she will be returning with another show called Judy Justice with another network. The preview shows her talking about the US elections and various other things like the new ponytail which is a change from her usual hairstyle.

Who is Judge Judy?

The reality TV show is presided over by the retired Manhattan family court judge Judy Sheindlin. The show revolves around small-claim disputes being settled in the stimulated courtroom. The program debuted in 1996 and has been running for nearly 25 years.

Judy Sheindlin was a prosecution lawyer. Born in 1942, Sheindlin became a prosecutor after passing her the examination in 1962. After 1993 special on 60 minutes about her family court career, she was approached to do a reality TV show with real cases with real rulings. She accepted the offer and has been a part of the show ever since. Sheindlin's show has an audience from the women in the US between the ages of 24 to 54-years of age.

The internet is all about her retirement

The show has garnered so much attention that there was no lack of memes from the millennials who watched the show. Several times Judge Judy's witty comebacks have been used as content for the internet. Now, during her announcement the Twitterverse is exploding with memes to show their affection for her. The netizens are also discussing the negative reviews about the show.

The internet is also talking about one particular statement they heard during the snippet from Ellen Show. She said that the elections are underway and that the citizens of the US should vote. But the public has been criticizing her comment about Micheal Bloomberg being the perfect nominee.

Judy Sheindlin emphasized during the snippet that it is not about who you support but it is about voting and being a part of the democracy.