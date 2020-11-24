The luxury fashion industry is worth $94.3 million, and it's growing by nearly 6.6% every year. Do you know which industry contributes the most to this staggering number? It's the diamond jewelry industry. Ever since the advent of CAD and Computer-Aided Manufacturing, designers don't have to spend days to finish a specific jewelry design. This has helped cut down on labor costs, thus making diamond jewelry comparatively more affordable than before.

But when it comes to diamond jewelry, you expect to compare a handful of designs before picking which one you like the most. You don't even consider the idea that you could become the designer, and the company would implement that design on your behalf. After all, who offers such a one-of-a-kind service? Luxe VVS Jewelers does. They allow customers to design the jewelry they like to wear. And Luxe VVS Jewelers creates those designs and ships them right to your doorstep. But how did this company become so famous? Here's a sneak-peak into their incredible journey.

The vision of Luxe VVS Jewelers

It wasn't an overnight success for Luxe VVS Jewelers in the diamond jewelry industry. The owner, Brandon O'Neal, focused on collaborating with music artists and celebrities instead of spending thousands on ads. Brandon liked the hip-hop culture, and it's that influence that helped him create this empire.

Luxe VVS Jewelers didn't just limit its collaboration to music artists. It also extended its hands to celebrity jewelers to take the responsibility of designing every piece. Handling unique designs from customers was unknown territory for Brandon, but he managed to tackle the situation cleverly by hiring celebrity jewelers. This immediately created a buzz in the diamond jewelry industry because people started referring the brand to their friends, relatives, and colleagues. It also served the vision of Luxe VVS Jewelers, which is to offer a top-notch customer experience.

Types of diamonds

Luxe VVS Jewelers VVS divides its diamond collection into two categories: VVS that stands for Very Very Slightly Included, and VS, Very Slightly Included. You can choose from any of the two types depending on your budget. How will you know which one costs what? First, you need to fill out a form about your request to order from Luxe VVS Jewelers. Ensure you already have a design in mind because a representative will contact you after sending the way.

You can discuss the design, the size of the diamond you want, and the jewelry's total weight. The representative will talk you through the entire process, including an approximate cost of the final piece of jewelry with your choice of diamonds.

Plans of Luxe VVS Jewelers

Luxe VVS Jewelers VVS didn't have to look back once it started smelling the scent of success. With its immense popularity, what is this luxury brand considering next? Many people are still unaware of the concept of customized diamond jewelry. The brand's sole objective is to make more people aware of how the system works and why they should consider designing their jewelry online. Most importantly, it wants to continue providing top-quality diamonds and implement the creative designs sent to them by interested customers.

Luxe VVS Jewelers' vision is simple: keep customers happy with precisely what they need so that they refer the brand to others. They have already managed to capture the heart of thousands of diamond lovers and will continue to do so in the future.