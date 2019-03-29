Maria Ressa, a high-profile Philippines journalist and the Time Magazine Person of the Year, was arrested on Friday at the airport here shortly after stepping off a plane from San Francisco.

Ressa, the CEO of upstart media company Rappler, told CNN that she was later charged with violating the anti-dummy law, legislation related to securities fraud.

The journalist that she was posting bail -- the seventh time that the beleaguered, award-winning journalist has been forced to do so in recent months.

She had to post bail twice on Friday -- once in the sum of $1,709 and a further $2,430 in bail for charges brought at another court.

Rights groups have long alleged that Ressa is being targeted by the authorities as part of a campaign to silence and intimidate Rappler, which has reported extensively on President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs that has killed thousands.

Ressa's arrest follows that of Rappler's managing editor and five other former and current board members earlier this week.

Ressa told CNN before boarding the flight to Manila that her lawyers were expecting her to be taken into custody upon arrival.

Friday's arrest is the latest in a string of charges levelled against Ressa and Rappler.

She was arrested last month by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation on so-called "cyber-libel" charges and was forced to spend a night in custody after a bail hearing could not be arranged in time.