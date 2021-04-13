Joti statovci's sports adroitness helped him achieve Big goals & championships in life

Hard work and consistency are of utmost importance to thrive in life. Any person who is successful today, in every field has achieved their dreams with self-belief, great patience and practice. Coming to sports, one has to sweat hard to make a mark for themselves. Joti Statovci, born in Kosovar is a European Basketball player who has put in all his efforts to attain his goals.

It was during college days, Joti developed an interest in playing Basketball. He scored an average of 21.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game for his college Mehmet Akif during the years 2008-2010. He also participated in the EURO basketball championship league in 2013 where he scored an average of 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.0 steals, and 7.3 blocks per game.

With time, Joti Statovci's Basketball skills got better and he got all the confidence to participate in bigger championships. In 2014, Joti played for the ALBA's premier cup as a shooting guard for his team. His hard work paid off well as the European basketball player is all set to play for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. He hopes to do his best and emerge out victorious in the championship.

In his career so far as a Basketball player, Joti Statovci is a recipient of several accolades. In 2017, he won at the ISLA Basketball league and in 2019, he won Falcon's Best Shooting Guard.