Joshua Alan Jones: Tennessee Man Killed In Fighting In Ukraine; Young Fighter is Seventh American to Die In Russia's Ongoing Military Operation 

One more American volunteer has died in Ukraine while fighting against the Russian troops. The Tennessee man is the seventh American to be killed in Russia's current military operation in the Ukraine. The 24-year-old died on Tuesday when he went to the frontlines to fight along with Ukrainian Army against Russian invaders.

The US State Department has confirmed his death, but his name has not been revealed out of respect for the family.

US State Department Confirms Death

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time," a US State Department spokesperson told Newsweek on Friday.

Russian authorities had also confirmed the death of an American soldier on Friday but they also didn't reveal his name.

Volunteers from Primorsky "Tiger" Detachment Killed American Man

Volunteers from Primorsky "Tiger" Detachment had killed a 24-year-old American man in combat, said Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of Russia's far eastern Primorsky Krai region, on his Telegram channel.

Although Kozhemyako could not reveal exactly where in Ukraine the American citizen was killed. But the DPR's ombudsperson Darya Morozova, confirmed that he was killed in Yegorovka on August 23.

DPR's Ombudsperson identifies Him As US National Joshua Alan Jones

Some images uploaded on the internet suggest that an American volunteer could be a shooter or marksman. But the US State Department has not verified the pictures.

Morozova stated that "in combat near Yegorovka on August 23, DPR people's militia officers killed another foreign mercenary who had been fighting for Ukraine."

Joshua Was Born In Memphis in 1998

Revealing the identity of the fighter, Morozova said that documents identifying the killed person as US national Joshua Alan Jones, born in Memphis in 1998, were found on him. according to TASS.

The official also revealed that DPR is ready to deliver the remains of the fighter to his family.

She has also notified US officials and the head of the UN monitoring mission in Ukraine of his death and conveyed that the DPR was ready to hand over his body to his family.

