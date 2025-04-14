Josh Shapiro: Pennsylvania Dem Governor's Home Set on Fire by Arsonist While He and His Family Were Sleeping Inside

Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were compelled to leave the governor's mansion after an arsonist set it on fire there overnight while they were asleep. The fire erupted only a few hours after the governor shared a photo of his family marking the first night of Passover on Saturday, according to ABC 27.

All members inside the mansion were in different sections of the mansion when the fire started, but fortunately, they were able to evacuate the building safely. Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said that emergency crews were sent to the Democratic governor's home in Harrisburg around 2 a.m. on Sunday, moments after the near-fatal attack.

Escaped Death Narrowly

A large part of the property sustained serious damage from the fire. Officials have confirmed that the devastating fire was deliberately set, and the investigation is still underway. However, it has not yet been determined whether the attack was motivated by hatred related to Shapiro's political stance or religious background.

Shapiro, who has four children with his wife Lori, addressed the alarming event in a post on X. "Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg," Shapiro wrote on twitter.

He continued: "The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police.

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished. Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe."

Widespread Destruction

Photos show the extent of the destruction, with thick black smoke billowing from the home and parts of the mansion visibly scorched by the fire. Firefighters were captured in action as they worked to bring the flames under control.

Authorities have announced a $10,000 reward for information that helps identify and apprehend the person responsible for setting the fire.

Shapiro and his wife Lori are parents to four children — Sophia, Jonah, Max, and Reuben. While Sophia and Jonah are adults, Max and Reuben are still minors. It remains unclear whether the two older children were present in the house when the fire broke out.

Shortly before the fire erupted, Governor Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, shared Passover greetings on X, writing: "From the Shapiro family's Seder table to yours, happy Passover and Chag Pesach Sameach!"

The governor's mansion, spanning 29,000 square feet, was constructed in 1968 and has housed eight gubernatorial families prior to Shapiro's. Over the years, the property has witnessed multiple floods — including a major one during Hurricane Agnes in 1972, when then-Governor Milton Shapp and his wife Muriel lived there, according to Visit Hershey & Harrisburg.

The mansion has since undergone major renovations, only to flood again in 2011 during Tropical Storm Lee.

Shapiro has held the position of Pennsylvania's governor since 2023. Before that, he served as the state's attorney general from 2017 to 2023.

He is widely seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the 2028 election, and many previously speculated that he might have been Kamala Harris's running mate in the last race.