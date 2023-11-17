Jose Comelon Breaks Records and Establishes Himself as Number 1 on Netflix

In a digital landscape dominated by streaming platforms, a charismatic character has emerged as the undisputed champion of children's entertainment. Jose Comelon has not only broken records but also ascended to the top of Netflix's global charts, securing his place as the first choice for families around the world.

Since its debut season, "Jose Comelon" has become a household name, releasing three seasons with a total of 30 episodes. The latest season, released in October 2023, has taken the streaming world by storm. In its first week, the third season of the animated series aimed at children aged 2 to 8 secured an impressive third place in the overall ranking of the most-watched series, surpassing global premieres such as the seventh season of "Elite" and the major production "The Fall of the House of Usher".

Notably, since its debut on Netflix, the new season has become the most-watched children's series worldwide. The success builds upon the triumph of the previous two seasons, which maintained Top 10 rankings for over ten weeks. Before its streaming success, "Jose Comelon" was already a sensation on YouTube, boasting over 40 million subscribers.

Created by Totoy, specialists in educational children's storytelling, "Jose Comelon" tackles themes such as healthy eating, problem-solving, creativity, and respect for nature, all presented in a light and fun manner. What sets Jose Comelon apart is not just its popularity but its commitment to safety and education. Endorsed by experts in pedagogy, psychology, nutrition, and neuroscience, the series strives to instill positive values in children. The 3D content, carefully crafted by Totoy, provides a safe and engaging platform for children to learn and grow.

The success of Jose is further highlighted by its international acclaim, with a prestigious win at the Festigious International Film Festival in Los Angeles, solidifying its status as a globally recognized masterpiece. This enchanting children's program has not just soared to unprecedented heights on Netflix; it has become a cultural icon and a beacon of excellence in children's entertainment.

As it continues to captivate the hearts of millions, Jose Comelon proves that a sprinkle of education, a dash of creativity, and a whole lot of fun can indeed make for a captivating recipe. It's more than just a show; it's a cultural icon, illustrating the power of storytelling to influence and inspire the next generation.