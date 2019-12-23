Things are getting heated between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor. The 'Notorious' will be in action on January 18 against David Cerrone in a comeback match. But there is another opponent who is getting ready to challenge him. That is Jorge Masvidal. And he is dishing out some serious trash talk.

Appearing on The Jim Rome Show, Masvidal made his feelings for his rival amply clear. "He (Conor) gets melted. What the world is looking for is for him to suffer and get chastised for some of the things that he's done in public. Everybody's gonna feel sorry for him after the fight, I can tell you that much. They'll forgive him all after the fight. This baptism is going to be a little extra for Mr. Conor."

At the moment, a fight between McGregor and the Gamebred isn't on the cards. In fact, Dana White, the chief of UFC, has even gone to the extent of saying that McGregor is physically not big enough to take on Masvidal. Those comments didn't go down well with the Notorious one and he let White know about that.

So, if McGregor wins against Cerrone in his comeback match, there is a possibility of this fight taking place. Masvidal looks happy to put his BMF title on the line against Conor but things will have to be decided at a higher level first.

In this interview, Jorge also lashed out against Colby Covington, as per the report by MMA Fighting. The latter lost his match against Kamaru Usman and suffered a broken jaw. But Masvidal isn't too sympathetic to him. These two men have been on unfriendly terms for quite some time.

"I don't like to be critical of human beings because I am one and I'm nowhere near perfect but I'm just not with that whole, your whole career is based out of getting a rise out of people ... Now this individual, when people are trying to get a reaction out of him, he's reporting people on Instagram!

"... This is a guy that's calling people virgins, calling people nerds and saying they live in their parents basements, marks, snowflakes, making fun of Brazilians ... And he does that all for a like on Facebook, for a paycheck for the three, four, five PPVs that it went up with. That guy's a clown and he got what he deserved," Masvidal said on Covington.