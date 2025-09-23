Jordan Hames Builds Six-Figure Property Portfolio With Samuel Leeds's Guidance

Former model and media personality Jordan Hames has quietly established himself as a successful property investor, completing multiple projects and generating six-figure profits with the guidance of entrepreneur and educator Samuel Leeds.

Hames's first step into the property market came through a probate purchase in Manchester priced at £170,000. The deal had been sourced by Leeds as part of one of his Financial Freedom Challenge projects, and the two met on site as Leeds showed him around the property. After investing £150,000 in refurbishment, the house was revalued at £435,00,0, giving Hames a profit of £115,000. You can view the video here: LINK.

"Literally anyone that I speak to, I'll sing your praises," Hames told Leeds during a 2023 interview. "You're the guy, man."

Expanding the portfolio

Building on that first success, Hames went on to purchase two bungalows near Manchester Airport with the intention of converting them into multi-generational homes. Although planning processes slowed progress, he has since completed a series of further projects across the North West, steadily increasing the scale of his investments.

As the scope of his ambitions grew, so did the way he approached opportunities. On one occasion,Leeds personally took Hames to view a property in a chartered helicopter, giving them the chance to discuss potential projects in the air as well as on the ground.

Leeds said, "It showed Jordan was thinking bigger. He wasn't just looking at single houses, he was mapping out how to build a serious portfolio."

Supporting family through property

For Hames, property investment has not only created financial independence but also given him the means to support those closest to him. He has spoken proudly about being able to retire his mother as well as buying cars for her and his sister.

A new chapter in entrepreneurship

Now established as a property investor in his own right, Hames continues to expand his portfolio while championing the importance of financial literacy and long-term planning.

Leeds commented: "Jordan has built a brilliant portfolio by applying the principles we teach at the academy. His discipline, work ethic, and patience set an example for young investors who want to build real, lasting wealth."

With several projects already completed and more underway, Hames is positioning himself as part of a new generation of entrepreneurs proving that property remains one of the most reliable routes to financial freedom.