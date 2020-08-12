Close
Jordan is going to close for a week its only land trade border crossing with Syria following the spike in the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 coming from its northern neighbor, officials mentioned on Wednesday.

They said the interior minister's decision to close the main Jaber border crossing would come into effect on Thursday morning. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times.

The deadly virus has infected more than 20.1 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 741,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries. It is currently spreading like wildfire.

Scientists are working at a ware-like speed to find a cure for the disease as a vaccine for the deadly novel virus os expected by the first quarter of 2021. The US is the worst affected county followed by Brazil and India.

