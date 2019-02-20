The Jonas Brothers are finally reuniting after nearly six years. The group that cited creative differences as one of the main reasons behind the split has finally set them aside to return to music together as JONAS, not Jonas Brothers.

The US Weekly has reported that the three brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin - have decided to drop the "Brothers" from their band name for their upcoming projects. From now on they would operate under the moniker JONAS.

It was reported in The Sun that the brothers met each other in London to discuss their comeback. They plan to release a new video along with a documentary. A music insider told the British tabloid: "It's no secret that things weren't great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they've healed their rift in the years since the split." The insider added, "This is going to be one of the biggest music reunions in years."

Though none of the brothers has officially come out and announced but, their fans have already started to freak out. "A Jonas Brothers reunion would be the best thing to ever happen in 2019. I need it to happen," while another added, "If the Jonas Brothers reunion is true I feel bad for everyone who I hang out with. Pulling out my red dress, annoyance, and J14 magazines. The obsession is back in business."

The reunion rumour first started in January 2018 when their original Instagram page was reactivated. But then Nick was quick to address those speculations in an interview to W magazine saying that "It is not happening right now." However, he did not totally shut them down nor did he ridicule them at all. "Never say never. I think that there are some great things happening in all of our lives individually still and we are all focusing on that at the moment," he reasoned it out.

The group had disbanded way back in 2013 when Nick cited that there were differences inside the band and that was taking a toll on the family. In an interview to Robin Roberts, Nick has said, "We're family first ... I came to the table with the guys ... and shared my heart with them and my feelings. I said, 'Look, I feel like we've had some complications within the group for a long time [and] without addressing them I think this train will fall off the tracks."

The Jonas Brothers were formed in 2005 and have till date released four full-length studio albums. In the middle, they did perform together in one of the DNCE concert. But finally, after so many years they will come together on stage as a band.