American actor Jonah Hill and his fiancé Gianna Santos have called it quits a little over a year after getting engaged. The split is said to have been amicable between the duo. The pair had kept their relationship mostly out of the limelight since they first began dating two years ago.

The 'Superbad' actor and the 31-year-old content manager were last spotted together in August this year, during an outing in Los Angeles. According to the US Weekly, the two were first romantically linked in August 2018 after they were seen strolling through New York City together. Hill popped the big question in September 2019, soon after buying a house in Santa Monica to spend some quality time together.

A source told US Weekly that the couple parted ways about six weeks ago. "The spark went in Jonah and Gianna's relationship," the source said speaking of their relationship. However, the two have always kept their relationship under tight wraps. The 36-year-old actor has rarely been photographed with Santos, a content manager at beauty brand Violet Gray, throughout their two-year relationship.

News of the couple's split comes days after Hill showed off his impressive slimdown, looking nearly unrecognizable in an Instagram photo. The actor has been vocal about his weight loss journey in the past. In October 2018, the 36-year-old star spoke at length about his long-time journey to self-acceptance during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Hill has turned his attention to spread awareness among people to vote ahead of the US Presidential election, which will take place on November 3, this year. Over the weekend, the 36-year-old actor, sporting a long beard, shared a photo of himself enjoying a meal and captioned it, "I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard. Please vote." Earlier this month, Hill and his sister, Beanie Feldstein, partnered with their mother, Sharon Feldstein, to encourage people to vote.

Four months after the news of his engagement hogged headlines, Hill's sister spoke about her brother's big step. "Oh, my God, I mean, he's my best friend in the world, so I'm always excited for him," the 'Booksmart' actress told reporters at a pre-Golden Globes event in Beverly Hills in January.

Before his relationship with Santos, the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' star dated Erin Galpern. Their relationship made headlines in February 2018, seven years after Hill split from long-time girlfriend Jordan Klein, whom he met while in high school. The 'Moneyball' actor has also been linked to actress Isabelle McNally and dietician Brooke Glazer. He also briefly dated Dustin Hoffman's daughter Ali before parting ways in September 2012.