Jon Voight — a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump — said Americans would be in "great danger" under President-elect Joe Biden's administration and that California was being "ruled by a leftist mob." He also claimed that California Gov. Gavin Newsom was a "disgrace to mankind" and was taking people's freedom away.

The veteran actor made the comments in a video shared by the Hill on Friday. The 81-year-old spoke attacked the Democrats saying that Americans should not "allow our nation to crumble."

"This is what they want to destroy America. Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under the Biden administration," Voight said. "Our state, California, is being ruled by a leftist mob. Governor Gavin Newsom is taking our freedom, your freedom. He is a disgrace to mankind, he and his relative Nancy Pelosi, who is trying to bring President Trump down."

Voight also appeared to encourage Civil War and accused the left of "burning and destroying our cities." According to the actor, Trump was the "only man" who could "save" the country. "We must remember who we are, we are a nation that fought the civil war, we won that battle. Let's not give up. God bless!" he said.

Voight's comments were met with sharp criticism from Twitter users who compared him to actor Ricky Schroder — who helped teen Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse with his bail money. Others also said his comments were "fascistic."

"Every time Jon Voight turns up to say something embarrassing and fascistic, it reminds everyone of why his daughter, Angelina Jolie, is estranged from him and has dedicated herself to humanitarian causes for women and children," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user tweeted: "Can anyone explain what they mean by 'the left will destroy the country' and 'the left hate our country'? Do they really think this? Or are they just thoughtlessly repeating words? I'm really curious. The lefts actions are based in concern & caring for all in my understanding."