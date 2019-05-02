Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last War" will feature how Daenerys Targaryen will come to terms with Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen) and will march her army to invade King's Landing.

Now that Night King and his army of White Walkers are no more present in the Westeros, Daenerys Targaryen will be headed to the King's Landing to fight the one battle that matters to her the most — kill Cersei Lannister and become the Queen of all the Seven Kingdoms. Daenerys still has several of her trusted allies including Tyrion Lannister, Grey Worm, Lord Varys, her two dragons, and possibly Jon Snow.

We all know that Jon Snow does not wish to rule. In all the released episodes, we saw him fighting for the right but at the same time, he never demanded to become a King. In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1, Jon Snow learned that his real name is Aegon Targaryen which makes him the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. That said, Daenerys did not come to terms with him when he told her the same.

Even in the recently released episode, we saw that there was still some friction between these two characters. It looks like Daenerys still thinks that Jon will overthrow her and rule the Seven Kingdoms. However, this is probably not going to happen.

There are chances that along with Sansa Stark, Jon Snow will decide to stay in the North and keep it safe from any future terrors. The North is still recovering from the great battle and they will be needing Jon to stay there to help everyone.

Jon may accompany Daenerys in her fight against Cersei but given the fact that Dany is not happy with him, she may ask him to stay back in the North, where he truly belongs. At the same time, it should be noted that he has kneeled in front of her and has called her his queen. So, to fulfill his promise, he may walk beside her when she will invade Cersei's golden palace.

If Daenerys brings Jon Snow along with her then she will be very powerful as he will be bringing the rest of the North with him. But if Jon decides to abandon her in the time of her need, then there will be some dire consequences for the character.