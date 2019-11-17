The Joker's record breaking spree is on and how! The movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, has surpassed $1 billion in gross sales at box offices world wide, making it the first R-rated movie to do so.

Also, to achieve this milestone, The Joker has officially beat out Deadpool as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. The Ryan Reynolds-stared film made $783 million. According to other Entertainment Weekly reports, The Joker raked in $93.5 million in its first weekend on wide release.

Not just the Box Office records, the movie earned acclaim at its debut at the Venice Film Festival in late August. It also won the Golden Lion award at the festival, and was again applauded at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

And not just critical acclaim, The Joker also generated a few controversies. Viewers were apparently concerned about whether the violence depicted in the movie would incite copycats. The Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, is running in theatres now.