Joker has turned out to be a behemoth blockbuster DC title for Warner Bros.- earning over $500 million already at the box office worldwide.

One can only wonder if the R-rated gritty film had more to offer than what was presented to the audience in theatres. Though that may be true, the director isn't a fan of revealing scenes that were removed from the final cut.

Since the release of Joker, Todd Phillips has been equally praised as well critiqued for his unique approach to the definitive character study of DC's finest supervillain. But nonetheless, the movie has still managed to climb the ladder with critics and fans appreciating Phillips' craft of storytelling and Joaquin Phoenix's impressive performance.

Talking to Collider's Steven Weintraub, Phillips shot down any hopes of a "Phillips cut" by first stating his disgust over cut scenes. "I hate fucking extended cuts. I hate deleted scenes... They're deleted for a reason."

The director clarified that fans shouldn't look forward to a "Phillips cut" of Joker. "The movie that exists is exactly the movie I want it to be and I will never show a deleted scene," insisted Phillips.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Phillips wouldn't find it necessary to release an extended cut of Joker since the director clearly says that the final cut of the movie is exactly how he intended it to be. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case with Justice League, a film for which fans still continue to fight for the release of a Snyder cut.

Even though Phillips doesn't have the intention to release deleted scenes, the director still did film some good sequences. Phoenix also joked that they weren't just deleted scenes but "deleted acts"

"There was a scene that, that during the shoot we thought was one of the best scenes and we loved his behaviour in the scene, and I'd always really liked the scene. And Todd told me and said, 'We're cutting that scene out.' And at first I thought, like, 'Wait a minute, what do you mean you cut that scene out?' And then, of course, I saw it, and it was very obvious. It has to go."

Unfortunately, fans may never find out why the director decided to cut scenes that were described as "best". But the film by itself has already been predicted to be an Oscar contender for Phoenix's portrayal of the character. Joker is currently running in theatres worldwide.