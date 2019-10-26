The movie Joker is earning all the praise for what not ever since it's release. The audience is already going berserk over Joaquin Phoenix's performance and praised the director equally for coming out with such a brilliant character development of Arthur Fleck.

The movie has added another feather to its cap by becoming the highest grosser movie of all time in the R-Rated category. Joker has made total gross earnings of $788 million worldwide and beaten the last record held by Deadpool and its 2018 released sequel.

On this achievement, Ryan Reynolds congratulated the film with a Twitter post in which he shared a hilarious picture and tweeted "R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren't like the ones you're used to"

Ryan shared a photostat where Joaquin Phoenix is seen dancing on the stairs and it says "YOU MOTHERF***ER." The image appears like taking a jibe at other R-Rated movies in the list and the great Joker is enjoying it to the fullest.

The movie Joker registered the first position in the highest-grossing R –rated movie by dethroning some of the popular movies like The Matrix, It, The Passion of Christ, Logan, etc. In the shared post, Ryan Reynolds listed out the names of the characters of the movies which Joker has surpassed keeping Deadpool at number one.

The 43-year-old actor is quick-witted in reel as well as in real life. According to the reports, the pre-production work of Deadpool 3 has started and Ryan would be seen again as a foul-mouthed superhero in the third instalment of the movie. It would be no less than a bombshell to see him again in such a role.

There is no denying that the movie Joker came as a surprise for everyone in the year 2019. It was expected from the movie to be good but what not expected was that it will boom the box office and set new records at this pace. The film has already earned $788 million and it is anticipated that figures would go beyond $800 million. Let's see how far it goes in terms of recognition.