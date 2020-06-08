Asian-American model Jojo Babie is a stunner. The sexy modelling sensation has taken the internet by storm with her a sizzling Instagram photo. In the new picture, Jojo is seen striking a sultry pose in a hot pink bikini that has left fans drooling on the internet. The hot model looks stunning in the photo which has already grabbed more than a 100,000 views and likes within a short span of time. Jojo has often made headlines with such hot photos and sexy videos. She is popular for her Onlyfans page that has helped her create a huge fan base on social media.

The 25-year-old is seen flaunting her curves in the new Instagram picture that has sent fans' pulses racing. She is one of the most active models on Instagram making heads turn with hot and sexy social media updates. Her curvaceous figure is often the talking point for her fans. Earlier, in one of her sexy social media posts, Jojo made fans go gaga. She wore a sexy barely-there thong bikini neon swimsuit while taking a mirror selfie. The photo racked up over 167,000 likes and views. Several fans took to the diva's official handle to comment on her curvaceous body and smoking hot look in the eye-popping photo.

This isn't the first time Jojo is leaving her fans' hearts racing in a tiny outfit. She had gone topless several times on social media to attract the online audience to her official accounts. Her naked photos have garnered millions of likes on the photo-sharing platforms. Apart from modelling for her Instagram updates, Jojo often posts Bang Energy Advertisements to wow her fans.

Check out the hot picture of Asian-American bombshell Jojo Babie that has left fans wanting more on the internet: