Jojo Babie, the Asian-American bombshell, is back with an eye-popping social media update. The hot Asian modelling sensation has taken the internet by storm every time she posts on social media. She loves flaunting her curvaceous figure and assets on online platforms. This time, the diva has made heads turn in a sexy rainbow colored-outfit while flaunting her sideboob. The picture has set fire to the internet garnering more than 142,000 likes and views within a very short period after it was uploaded on the model's official Instagram account.

This isn't the first time Jojo is flaunting her assets online. She often shares photos on her official Instagram page in which she is seen going topless or even flaunting her massive cleavage and perky butts. Well, Jojo is a stunner and she needs no introduction when it comes to having that perfect curvy figure. Her hourglass curves often leave fans drooling on the internet. Jojo recently shared a picture from her gym in which she is seen flaunting her curves in front of the mirror. The sexy mirror selfie left millions of fans wanting more and it racked up over 100,000 views. Several fans took to their official social media handle to leave their comments for the hot modelling queen.

Jojo's previous Instagram posts have grabbed millions of eyeballs for her sizzling beauty. She's one of the most popular models on social media who has a huge fan base. Apart from modelling for endorsements and Instagram updates, Jojo is known for her sexy Onlyfans videos that have sent millions of fans' hearts racing.

In her latest update, Jojo is seen wearing a beautiful monokini while she strikes a sultry pose while getting clicked in the deserted land. While her geolocation on the social media platform didn't reveal the place, it seemed she was somewhere close to the desert. Check out the latest picture of Jojo Babie that has left fans wanting more here: