Asian-American model Jojo Babie has turned on her charm once again on social media. The diva, who knows how to send fans into a frenzy, has created a buzz with her latest Instagram post. Wearing a sexy monokini, she looks smoking hot in her new photo on the social media platform. With more than a million fans admiring her looks, Babie has left everyone speechless this time. The photo has racked up over 79.5K likes and views within a short time of the picture being uploaded on Instagram.

While the picture grabbed the attention of millions, some fans expressed their love for the diva sharing fire and kissing emojis. One fan also wrote on Instagram that words could not describe the picture just like it said, "A picture speaks a thousand words." Babie's curvaceous figure has been appreciated worldwide and she is known to be one of the hottest Instagram models today.

Jojo's Instagram updates set fire on the internet

The model's Instagram updates often make fans go gaga on social media. Babie, who has more than 9.5 million followers on Instagram knows how to grab the attention of her followers easily. She shot into the limelight for her hot and sexy Instagram posts since she debuted on the platform.

Babie is never shy of showing off her hot figure on social media. She had earlier shared topless photos on Instagram that had sent hearts racing.

Babie's hot Instagram posts garner million of views and likes from her fans. The 31-year-old Jojo is quite bold when it comes to modelling and professionalism, but she is quite secretive about her personal life.