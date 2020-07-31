The novel coronavirus pandemic that originated from Wuhan, China is continuing to wreak havoc in all nooks of the world, and the recent surge in cases globally indicates that the virus is here to stay in the coming months too. In the meantime, several coronavirus vaccines clinical trials are apparently in the final stages, and health experts believe that a vaccine will be rolled out soon.

Timeline for Coronavirus Vaccine Implementation

Now, a scientist at Johns Hopkins University has revealed a realistic timeline and challenges that could arise while administering and implementing the coronavirus vaccine campaign. According to Dr. Naor Bar-Zeev of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health prioritization of vaccine administering is going to be the toughest challenge that the world will face.

"Most likely, older adults will be prioritized. Health care workers will clearly be prioritized on the front line. The question then becomes what about essential workers? What about keeping the economy going?" said Bar-Zeev.

Bar-Zeev also added that the realistic timeline for the wide distribution of vaccines will be most probably the end of 2021. He made it clear that demonstrating the efficiency and safety of the vaccine is another major challenge in front of the global healthcare sector in the coming months.

"Even after we have a vaccine that works and even after we demonstrate its safety and efficacy and even after we've produced enough doses to go around, at least for the first round, we still need to get it delivered and that's going to be a big challenge," added Bar-Zeev, CBS reports.

Coronavirus: Latest Statistics

Even after six months of the outbreak, the United States continues to be the hotbed of coronavirus pandemic. The latest statistics suggest that the pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 155,000 Americans, and the total number of positive cases has surpassed 4.6 million.