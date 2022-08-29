Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance on MTV VMAs; Footage Shows Actor Appearing As Astronaut (WATCH)

Hollywood star Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on TV. His astronaut show on MTV became the actor's first appearance on TV. He performed the surprise cameo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

After his performance, Depp in a video clip said that he needed the work and he is available for weddings, birthdays and other events.

Johnny Depp Appears As Moonman

"Hey, you know what? I needed the work. I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need. Oh, I'm also a dentist," said Depp.

"You're the best thing I've ever seen tonight, thank you so much dear #johnydepp for this incredibly Surprise. Thank u for made my night so special," wrote a user on Twitter.

"I'm so proud of you Johnny.#JohnnyDeppRises," wrote another user on Instagram.

Depp Claims That He's Now Available For Weddings, Birthdays And Other Events

Although Depp has been on an acting break, The Hollywood Reporter announced this month that he would return to direct his first film in 25 years â€“ a biopic titled Modigliani, which is co-produced by Al Pacino. The actor is also portraying King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, which marks Depp's first role in a feature in three years, according to Parade.

In June, Johnny Depp won defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury has ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in the high-profile defamation lawsuit on June 2. The seven-member jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $15 million in damages.

They awarded $10 million to the Pirates of The Caribbean Sea Star in compensatory damages while $5 million was awarded in punitive damages in the defamation suit.

But punitive damages awarded to Depp was reduced to $350,000, as the state has a statutory cap and his total damages amounted to $10.4 million.

The jury also awarded his ex-wife $2 million in compensatory damages. The jury in Virginia's Fairfax began the deliberation in the case on Friday.

Read more