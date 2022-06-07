Johnny Depp Enjoys Popular Indian Dishes Chicken Tikka, Paneer Tikka Masala Worth $62,000 at UK Restaurant After Amber Heard Defeat

Hollywood star Johnny Depp enjoyed popular Indian dishes worth $62,000 during a celebratory dinner at a UK restaurant after Amber Heard's defeat. The Pirates of the Caribbean star visited Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham with his friends on Sunday.

Operations director at the restaurant Mohammed Hussain had received a call on Sunday afternoon that Depp had plans to come for the feast with a group of people.

What Did Johnny Depp Eat?

"I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a wind-up [joke]. But then his security team arrived [and] checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners," he said, according to New York Post.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was served shish kebabs, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi, tandoori kind prawns, and some other dishes, according to Hussain.

Depp Was Happy and Posed For Pictures With Staff

He also revealed that the restaurant earned more money from Depp than on a busy weekend when they serve nearly 400 dinners.

Depp was very jolly during the dinner as he was speaking to staff members and happily posing with them for pictures.

At the end of the feast, Depp enjoyed simple cheesecake and panna cotta for dessert.

Depp Showed Interests in CCTV

The actor also took a break from everyone and analyzed CCTV cameras installed in the restaurants and their functioning.

For 15-20 minutes, Depp also spoke to Hussain, who didn't say anything thing about the Heard case.

He said that it was just a "nice conversation with a very humble man. I'm still pinching myself because I never dreamt that Johnny Depp would be in my office having a chat about how the CCTV in the restaurant works."

Last week, Depp won the defamation case against ex-wife Heard and he will get $15 million in damages.