A report in a leading media website claims that Johnny Depp had advised his former partner and American actress, Amber Heard, not to strip naked in films if she wanted roles beyond cliched 'pretty girl'. The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star advised his ex-wife not to dress inappropriately at premieres if she wanted to be taken seriously as an actress.

In the much-awaited trial that started on July 7th, around 14 incidents where Amber is said to be a victim of Depp's violence had been discussed. As per the reports, Johny Depp said that Amber often complained about her 'pretty girl' roles during the initial days after their marriage.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case

According to a report by the Evening Standard, Depp asked Heard to dress in a 'more reserved' way. Depp termed it as "actress bullsh*t" and said that Heard did listen to his advice and would do the same type of films as told to a court. Depp also said that Amber would say that's actress bullsh*t and tell him that she didn't want to be objectified.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Hollywood star has several times physically assaulted his former partner Amber Heard. Once, the actor assaulted her when the actress laughed at a tattoo on his arm "Winona for ever", engraved during his relationship with Winona Ryder that had been altered to read "wino for ever."

However, Depp, who has admitted to alcohol abuse vigorously denied the claim. During the second day of high-profile libel action against The Sun newspaper, the court was also told that Depp sent text messages referring to his former partner Amber Heard as "a witch" and saying "let's burn Amber."

The 57-year-old actor has denied all claims of physical assault on Heard during their four-year relationship. He is further claiming damages from Dan Wootton, Sun's executive editor after the paper published a story calling him a "wife-beater". Depp said that not him but Heard was the abusive one who tied the knot with him to get ahead in her career. He also called the actress a "sociopath".