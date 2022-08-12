John Paul Mac Isaac: Man Who Repaired Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Threatened By FBI Agents For Not Staying Silent

The man who had repaired Hunter Biden's controversial laptop was threatened by the FBI agents. The computer repair shop owner, who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, has made some fresh revelation in his new book.

John Paul Mac Isaac said two federal agents came to his Mac Shop in Wilmington, Del. in December 2019 to recoup the laptop following a subpoena, he details in his new book "American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth," according to NY Post.

Isaac handed the Hard Disk To FBI

Two months earlier before the incident, Isaac had volunteered to hand the laptop to the federal agents. He pointed out that the threat from the FBI came after he jokingly said, "Hey, lads, I'll remember to change your names when I write the book."

Writing about his encounter with FBI agents, Paul Mac underlined that "Agent Wilson kept walking but Agent DeMeo paused and 'turned to face me'. "It is our experience that nothing ever happens to people that don't talk about these things," agents told Issac, according to the book.

Isaac Was Shocked After FBI Threatened Him

The repairman stressed that the incident left him in fear as he immediately locked the door after the agents walked out.

"Was I being paranoid, or had what the agent just told me been a direct threat, or at best a thinly veiled one?" wrote Issac.

He had also alerted former president Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani about the laptop, nearly eight months after he gave the laptop's hard drive to the FBI.

Later Giuliani provided a copy of the hard disk to The Post.

Issac, who claims he was harassed, was forced to shut down his business after his personal information was leaked.

Issac said he was eventually forced to shut down his business after being harassed when his private information was leaked.

In May, the shop owner also filed a defamation suit against Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and some media outlets over falsely accusing him of peddling Russian disinformation.

Read more