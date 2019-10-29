The "All of Me" singer, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were seen getting candid during a magazine cover interview for "Vanity Fair". John Legend and Chrissy Teigen did the cover shoot along with their daughter Luna and son, Miles. Luna is 3-years-old while Miles is 17-months-old. During the shoot the couple were seen revisiting the past and recalling their love story. How cute! Read on to find out what they spoke while having a gala time shooting for the cover along with their kids. The shoot took place outside their home in Beverly Hills, California.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen began dating in 2007 and then got hitched in 2013. Teigen starred in Legend's music video "Stereo" and post this is when their relationship started to unfurl and they hit it off from there. Teigen reflects upon how it all began and says how she knew everything related to the "Beauty and the Beast" singer. The model who has also written books admits to having stalked the singer extensively. She says she read and knew everything about what he did. Teigen explains, "How he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh, my God, I would read everything." She recalls and says how he was known pretty well, back in the day.

Teigen has always been known for how well she can crack jokes. The 'Cravings' cookbook author possess these qualities as a result of her upbringing that was strict and quiet. John Legend recalls and says how well his wife, Chrissy Teigen entertained him. He even compared her texting style to the way she tweets in the present day. He admits to being in awe of her humour skills and also to having loved falling in love with someone who is whimsical. "She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn't know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny," he says.