John Legend posts a heartfelt tribute on wife Chrissy Teigen's birthday: 'Celebrating my Queen's birthday'

It has been six years since singer-songwriter John Legend and author Chrissy Teigen exchanged the wedding vows but the romance between the two has only grown in these years.It was Teigen's 34th birthday on Saturday and the 'Sexiest Man Alive' did not shy away from making his 'Queen' special with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"Celebrating my Queen's birthday today. I love you more than ever and I am so grateful for the life we have built together," the coach of singing reality TV show 'The Voice' wrote in a tribute to his wife on Instagram. The 40-year-old singer also posted a beautiful picture of Teigen in which she is looking every bit gorgeous. "Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy!" he concluded the post.

Taking a note of the post American TV personality and the couple's family friend Kris Jenner also extended her warm wishes on the occasion."Happy Birthday Chrissy!!!!! Love you," Jenner wrote on Legends's post.The Legend and Teigen got married on September 14, 2013 and are parents to a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Luna Simone and an 18-year-old son Miles Theodore.

Chrissy Teigen trolls John Legend for 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Since the time singer was named as the 'Sexiest Man Alive' earlier this month by People magazine, Teigen does not leave any opportunity to tease and troll her hubby. Looks like she is on cloud number nine for her hubby's achievement.Recently, the author posted a picture on Instagram that shows her with two of her friends donning a custom pajama set with photos of Legend's People magazine cover all over it.

"Great pic guys we all look great!!!!", she captioned the picture.

Teigen also changed her Twitter bio after the hubby was honoured with the title to the "de-motivational speaker currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."Legend became one of the only 15 stars to achieve Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony (EGOT) status last year. The singer was shot to fame after his debut album 'Get Lifted' got Grammy in 2006 and since then the singer has only been soaring high.