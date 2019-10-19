Hoping for a speedy recovery! Actor John Cho reportedly injured himself on the sets of Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop series. Multiple reports suggest that the actor sustained a knee injury while filming for the series in New Zealand.

According to reports by Variety, the actor's medical condition has led to a seven to nine-month break in production. The publication revealed that Cho's injury during a rehearsed sequence that was "not considered to be a large-scale stunt."

It is being said that the actor was immediately flown back to Los Angeles after the injury and he will soon undergo surgery for his knee. Cho, however, made sure to take some time and update his fans on his well being.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a Bruce Lee quote on Friday afternoon, saying: "Water can flow or it can crash." He added, "Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Gonna be back and flowing in no time!"

Soon after his post, Cho's Cowboy Bebop co-star Mustafa Shakir left his injured friend a cheerful and motivational comment saying, "Big love cowboy! We got this." Netflix's Cowboy Bebop is a 10-episode long live-action show, which is based on the original anime series dealing with a group of misfit bounty hunters in space. The original anime from Sunrise studio, which was 26 episodes long, showed the bounty hunters being led by Spike Spiegel, Cho's character.

The show's synopsis reads, "A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world ... for the right price." Meanwhile, the Harold and Kumar star is described as an "impossibly cool bounty hunter with a deadly smile, a wry wit, and style to spare," who travels all over space with his ex-cop partner, Jet, portrayed by Mustafa Shakir.

As for the Netflix project, which unfortunately has been put on hold for now, also sees Daniella Pineda and Alex Hassell as a part of the main cast, playing Faye Valentine and Spiegel's nemesis Vicious. What many might not know is that the series is being co-produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, with Netflix handling physical production.