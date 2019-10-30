John Cena is saying things as they are. The professional wrestler recently admitted in a new candid interview that when it comes to his dating life, his general philosophy does not apply to any specific gender over others. Cena, who is now making his mark on Hollywood as an actor, recently made his first public appearance with lady love Shay Shariatzadeh, at the New York City premiere of his new film, Playing With Fire, on Saturday. Cena was previously engaged to fellow WWE star Nikki Bella.

"If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions," the 42-year-old explained on Saturday, 26 October. "And how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future." The WWE superstar continued, "I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says, like, 'Hey, there's something here and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life,' I don't think that's gender-specific. I think that's something we all want to hear."

The loving duo was spotted at the movie premiere, where both of them walked in arm-in-arm. The couple looked quite cute together, posing for pictures at teh AMC Lincoln Square theatre in NY City. For the occasion, Cena was wearing a navy blue suit pairing it with a white shirt and red tie, while his date dazzled the event wearing a silver and black sequins ombre dress, styling it with closed-toe heels and a black clutch.

The pair met earlier this year in March and started speculations of the two dating started making the rounds after they were spotted having a good time in Vancouver, Canada. The American wrestler did not reveal much about his relationship at the time, and it seems he wants to keep things that way itself; silent and secure.

"Playing with Fire" is a comedy-drama that is loosely based on the plot of firefighters rescue three boisterous kids. The movie stars John Cena and Judy Greer in the lead roles. It is directed by Andy Fickman who has earlier directed movies like Paul Bart and Race to Witch Mountain. Playing with Fire will release in the month of November 2019.