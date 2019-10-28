John Cena, an American professional wrestler who is a very popular face in the WWE Universe and has won the WWE Championship 13 times was spotted with her lady last night at the red carpet. The 42-year-old wrestler is also an actor and has appeared in many movies such as The Marine, 12 Rounds, Trainwreck, Blockers, etc.

His latest upcoming family drama "Playing with Fire" is all set to hit the theatres in November 2019. In this connection, John Cena came into sight with his beautiful girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh walking arm in arm. The loving duo was spotted at the movie premiere of "Playing with Fire" held in New York. Both of them looked cute together posing for photos at AMC Lincoln Square theatre in NY City.

This is the first time the couple have been seen together on the red carpet and made an appearance publicly ever since their dating speculations were rife. For the occasion, John Cena was wearing a navy blue suit pairing it with a white shirt and red tie. At that very place, Shay dazzled the event wearing a silver and black sequins ombre dress styling it with closed-toe heels and a black clutch looking adorable and adding stars to the red carpet.

The WWE wrestler revealed that the "Playing with Fire" project will always have a special place in his heart no matter what projects he will be part of in the future because he met the love of his life on this project itself. John and Shay met earlier this year in March and started dating. John Cena did not reveal much about his relationship and it seems he wants to keep things that way only; silent and secure.

"Playing with Fire" is a comedy-drama that is loosely based on the plot of firefighters rescue three boisterous kids. The movie stars John Cena and Judy Greer in the lead roles. It is directed by Andy Fickman who has earlier directed movies like Paul Bart and Race to Witch Mountain. Playing with Fire will release in the month of November 2019.