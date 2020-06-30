The defender of Liverpool Joel Matip is going to miss the remaining of the season due to a foot injury that the center-back is suffering from, the English Premier League Champions said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old footballer, who got limited to 13 games matches in all the competitions this season, sustained the injury during the goalless draw of Liverpool against the local rivals Everton earlier this month.

He also missed their 4-0 home win over Crystal Palace last week. "This season I will be not back on the pitch but for next season, I hope I'm going to be quite early a direct help for the team," Matip told Liverpool's website. The 28-year-old missed 84 days of action earlier in the campaign due to a knee injury before returning in January.

