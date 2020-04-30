Actor Joe Lo Truglio says it feels incredible to get a chance to return on another season of the popular show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

In the show, he essays the role of detective Charles Bolye. The show is currently in its seventh season, and has been renewed for eight season as well.

Humour 'not at the expense of other people'

"It's always incredible coming to this show because we all feel quite lucky to be a part of something as rare as this show. The writing's great, the cast is amazing and it's a type of humour that I think includes everyone. It is not at the expense of other people, so I feel like that's a rare thing in television, in life, so, it's great to be doing it for another season," he said.

The actor added: "It was wonderful to have Vanessa Bayer on the show, she's so good, so funny and she plays another officer that is on the beat with Captain Holt."

The seventh season

Talking about seventh season, he said: "Season 7 of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' is great because Boyle and Rosa (Rosa Diaz essayed by Stephanie Beatriz) end up collecting a bunch of different animals. A bunch of Animals. I won't give away the type of animal that's fun. Holt is trying to deal with Wunch, a couple of episodes.

The 'Cinco De Mayo' episode was a lot of fun. We had a great Mariachi band and Stephanie sang a song between takes, Terry did a wonderful dance upon being named the victor of that heist. That was really fun. It was nice to have it on a different Holiday. " "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 7 airs in India on Comedy Central.