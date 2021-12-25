Joe Biden's Nephew, Cuffe Spilts with Wife, 'RHOC' Star Meghan King After Only 2 Months of Marriage

President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens has split with his wife, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Meghan King after just two months of marriage, Page Six reported, citing a source. "She [Meghan] told friends they broke up," the source said. Owens and Meghan themselves were not available for a comment on the issue. The reason behind the breakup is not clear at the moment.

The speedy break-up follows up even a quicker engagement. It is not clear when did Owens and Meghan meet first but the couple went Instagram official in September. And only after a few weeks after making their relationship official on social media, the duo tied the knot on October 11.

Meghan King's ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, who shares three kids with, talked about the 'hasty' wedding at the time and told DailyMail that he thought it was a joke. "They'd been dating for about four weeks!" Edmonds had said. He even admitted wondering to himself whether Meghan was pregnant. "But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?" he said.

Cuffe Biden Owens and Meghan King connected on a dating app

Speaking of her relationship with Ownes, Meghan previously told Brides.com that the pair connected on a dating app. "We texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," she said. She further noted that by the time the call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," she said.

President Biden and first lady Jill attended the wedding

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the couple's wedding ceremony at Owens' childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Owens' mother, Valerie Biden Owens, is the president's younger sister and also his close advisor. Owens himself is a lawyer.