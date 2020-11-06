The Secret Service security for the Democrat candidate is reportedly getting increased, with the campaign insiders stating that he is going to make a major speech today. The Democrat who is currently in the best position to win the US election has been at the Wilmington Convention Center located in Delaware as the count continues into the third day.

As Donald Trump is not stopping from stirring anger and undermining the voting process, Biden has tried to turn down the temperature and also called for peace. In recent times, he went ahead in Georgia by taking a lead of over 900 votes.

Joe Biden Getting More Security

As per the Washington Post, the additional agents are getting sent to Delaware to increase the security of the Democrat. In normal times he would have got a full protection detail the moment he becomes the President-Elect, but with Trump not likely to accept defeat, he can be kept waiting till the next month. It is understood that many agents are protecting Biden in Delaware and the additional security will arrive today as he steps forward to win the election.

If the Democrat is declared the winner but Trump does not agree to give up, he will not be given the full security detail till December when the electoral college meets. But according to a former agent, the enhanced security is going to be provided in the meantime, as reported by Washington Post.

"Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world, Biden had tweeted yesterday. "I ask people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed," in another tweet, he added.

Donald Trump on the other hand has been branding the count as 'massive fraud' and also threatened to go to the Supreme Court. He had also launched lawsuits in the states that he is worried about losing. It will be interesting to see what happens in the US in the coming days.