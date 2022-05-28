Joe Biden Whispers Again at Naval Academy Event; Attracts Charges of Having 'Narcissistic Personality Disorder'

Keeping up with his famous whispers, President Joe Biden bent in on the microphone saying, "I'm your commander-in-chief" while addressing at the US Naval Academy's Graduation Ceremony. It was a 25-minute speech at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Biden also claimed that he was accepted at the Naval Academy in 1965 which does not go with his biography thus has resulted in his widespread criticism on social media.

He even exaggerated about his visits to Middle East which he said was 38-40 times but in reality he had visited Iraq and Afghanistan only 21 times.

Does Joe Biden Suffer from "Narcissistic Personality Disorder"?

A faction of social media followers has even stated that Biden has a serious "narcissistic personality disorder" which points towards his constantly attention seeking behavior, fantasies about power and success and exaggeration of achievements or talent.

Biden's detractors have called him "compulsive liar", "an embarrassment", "pedophile lunatic" "dishonest", "criminal", "cognitively impaired" and "demented".

According to a report published by New York Post, Biden claimed that he had applied to Annapolis with a letter from then-Delaware Sen. J. Caleb Boggs in 1965. However, it is the same year he graduated from the University of Delaware. The report also quoted Biden's claims stating, "I was told the Class of '72 is here. I was appointed to the academy in 1965 by a senator who I was running against in 1972 â€” never planned it that way. I wasn't old enough to be sworn in. I was only 29 years old when I was running," Biden added.

A Twitter user shared, "Biden told graduating midshipmen at the Naval Academy he applied to the school in 1965, check of his biography shows problems with the story. Biden said he applied to Annapolis with a letter from Sen.Boggs,the year he cited1965 the same year he graduated from the Univ.of Delaware."

"President Biden Friday again exaggerated the number of times he's been to the Middle East. This time as he gave a commencement speech to U.S. Naval Academy. He said he's been "in and out of Iraq and Afghanistan over 40, I think 38 times..." The actual number is 21, expressed another user.