Joe Biden Takes a Weekend Getaway to Delaware Amidst Russian Invasion on Ukraine; Twitterati Call him 'Incapable'

As Russian forces encircle the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with explosions and gunfire reported in the city, US president Joe Biden drew flak on social media for taking the weekend off amidst the grim situation. President Biden along with first lady Jill flew to his hometown Delaware on Friday evening.

While Europe faces the biggest conflict since World War II, President Biden and first lady Jill were pictured leaving the White House on Friday. Netizens condemned Biden for prioritizing taking a weekend off as the 'world burns.'

The Ukrainian President, Zelenskyy, on the other hand, refused to leave the capital at the behest of the US government and turned down the offer, AP reported. Zelenskyy reportedly said he needs 'ammunition not a ride' as the fight is here, according to an American official.

'War is Brewing in Europe but Brandon has to take his Naps'

Netizens slammed Joe Biden for taking the weekend off when thousands of Americans are left stranded in war-inflicted Ukraine. "War is brewing in Europe but Brandon has to take his naps and have his warm apple sauce away from every advisor," one person tweeted.

"23,000 Americans stuck behind Ukrainian borders..and Joe Biden goes to Delaware because he can't sleep well in any bed but his own," another person wrote. Some people also termed him 'physically and mentally incapable of serving as commander-in-chief.'

'We are All here Defending our Independence'

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy took to the streets and said in a video message that 'we are all here defending our independence, our country and kt will stay that way.' "Glory to the men and women defending us," he said.

Zelenskyy is hailed as a 'true hero all over social media and otherwise for standing firm with the citizens of Ukraine and giving them hope and fighting alongside soldiers to defend his country.

"I am staying in the government quarters together with others," Zelenskyy noted in another video on Friday. "The enemy has designated me as target number one, and my family as target number two," he added, refusing to disclose the location of his family.