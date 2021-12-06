'Joe Biden Stole Christmas': Trump Attacks Biden with Ad Slamming Him for Supply Chain Crisis and Inflation [VIDEO]

Donald Trump and his allies have been slamming Joe Biden ever since he became the President of the United States. On Saturday, Trump in an interview slammed Biden for taking the country to "a point where the country can't come back." And this went on till Sunday, with Trump releasing an ad slamming Biden. The ad claims 'Joe Biden stole Christmas.'

The 30-second ad is Trump's way of saying how his 79-year-old Democrat rival has been taking wrong decisions that is making millions suffer in the United States. The ad has since gone viral, with over a million views.

Trump Blast Biden Again

The ad released on Sunday by Trump claims 'Joe Biden stole Christmas.' The ad comes as Biden struggles with supply chain crisis amid rising demand and record inflation leading to empty shelves and high prices as millions of Americans go into the holiday season.

The 32-second video has been created by Trump's PAC Save America and features multiple Fox News anchors, who speak on the ongoing supply chain crisis and inflation. The video was posted by trump on Saturday night by the Trump War Room account following the former President's interview with host Mark Levin on "Life, Liberty & Levin" where he was to discuss his new book "Our Journey Together."

The video is a collage of soundbites and videos clipped together to paint a portrait of Americans struggling with high prices and shortages during this holiday season. "Supply chain issues already putting a crunch on holiday presents now could also mean a Christmas tree shortage," CNN's Anderson Cooper states in one clip.

Another clip features Fox's Maria Bartiromo saying, "The supply chain crisis making it harder to get toys and gifts under the Christmas tree this year."

The clip begins with the text "Biden's Nightmare Before Christmas" and ends with the phrase "Joe Biden Stole Christmas."

Trump's Direct Attack

This is by far Trump's most direct and strong attack against Biden. Trump has been critical of Biden form the first day and his Saturday's interview once again reflected that. More than promoting his book, he slammed Biden for putting the country's economy in shambles.

"This country has tremendous potential, tremendous, but we're giving it away, and there'll be a point where the country can't come back, and we can never allow that point to be reached," Trump told Levin on the show.

During the interview Levin noted that Trump has earlier said Biden will go down as the worst president in history, with other critics claiming his policies thus far have led to an economic downturn that eclipses fellow Democrat Jimmy Carter. Trump not only agreed to this but even said that even former President Barrack Obama was better than him.

"If you look, President Obama was very divisive, but people were more quiet about it. They didn't want to insult him, but he was very divisive," Trump said. "But the Biden administration is far worse. In fact, I noticed the other day where Obama said 'this is very dangerous'; all of these -- you know, what they've done. It's too much for him," he said referring to Biden $1.75 trillion social and climate reform package Democrats are trying to pass in the Senate.