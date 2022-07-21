Joe Biden Says He Has Cancer Thanks to Oil Refineries; Social Media Slams 'White Lie'

Joe Biden has put White House in a tight spot as he publicly claimed that he is suffering from cancer because of the emissions from the oil refineries. White House did not waste any time to give an clarification that the President was referring to his "non-melanoma skin cancer" which was treated a year before he took over as the President.

Habitually "relating himself" to every situation and problem, the President made this shocking statement while referring to global warming describing in detail the repercussions of the emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Del. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," Biden said.

It Is Not a Gaffe but a White Lie; Social Media Chatter

The social media is abuzz with activity ever since Biden's faulty claim as his detractors have stated that this is not one of the routine "Gaffes" of the president but a "white lie". They criticized him for making statements without thinking and just to get "applause" from the audience and added that his advisors have failed to "tutor" him well.

The New York Post stated that White House spokesman Andrew Bates referred the post to a tweet from Washington Post columnist Glenn Kessler, who noted that Biden had "non-melanoma skin cancers" removed before he took office. It's unclear why Biden chose to use the present verb tense to describe his experience with cancer.

"Is Joe Biden battling cancer again? Or battling the teleprompter again? Hard to tell," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user stated, "So, this @POTUS wants Saudi Arabia to have more cancer!?! @kbsalsaud @KSAmofaEN needs to think about producing more oil - that gives cancer accordingly by to Biden- does he even think what he is talking??!"

Replying to @GlennKesslerWP and @RNCResearch@GlennKesslerWP the @POTUS, a tweet read, "he has cancer now. Stop trying to cover for @JoeBiden's lies. In April, 2022 Joe Biden told the exact same story but that time he contracted asthma. BTW, at NO time did Joe Biden ever have an oil slick on his windshield from a refinery."