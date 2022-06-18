Joe Biden Gets Slammed For Saying 'Dropped Dead' While Offering Condolences over Death of Jo-Ann Store CFO Matt Susz

U.S. President Joe Biden was slammed on social media for offering uncouth condolences to the family of Matt Susz, who was a top executive at the Jo-Ann Stores, an Ohio-based speciality retailer.

Biden's Speech

It isn't the first time Biden has offered condolences to the family members of the deceased.

The recent incident took place during an event before the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 was signed at the White House. Members of Congress and company executives were part of the audience listening to Biden's speech.

During his speech, offering condolences to the family members of Susz, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Jo-Ann Stores, who were present in the gathering, Biden said, "And by the way, my sympathies to your family of your CFO, who dropped dead very unexpectedly."

"My best to their family. It's tough stuff," he went on to add.

Biden Gets Dropped on Social Media

The insensitive remarks did not go down well with several social media users. "Bye the way, my sympathies to your .. uh the families of your eff'n .. uh .. there ... shhhh! .. your CFO who .. uh .. dropped dead very unexpectedly .. my best to their families .. uh .. tough stuff." President Biden," tweeted a user.

"Sorry your CFO dropped dead. Wow, what an absolute joke Biden is," tweeted another user.

""By the way, my sympathies to your â€“ the family of your CFO, who dropped dead very unexpectedly," Biden said. Dropped dead! WOW! What a caring comment from you. I am sure your words gave the family comfort," expressed another user.

"Wow. Dropped dead? Damn Joe Biden? Stupid much?" tweeted one.

""DROPPED DEAD" The Absolutley Worst thing in 60 yrs of Following Pres. I Ever Heard of. APPALLING..... Blame jill biden. if she REALLY LOVED joe Would Put a Stop to this EMBARRASSMENT," opined a user.

"Did you cut out the part of your speech where you said the Jo-Ann CEO dropped dead? Class act Joe...even Jill couldn't save you from going off track this time," read a tweet.