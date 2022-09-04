Joe Biden is 'Enemy of the State', Trump Thunders in Pennsylvania Speech

Joe Biden is an 'enemy of the state', former President Donald Trump said on Saturday, in a tearing attack on the president over the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Holding a teeming rally of thousands of supporters in Pennsylvania's Wilkes-Barre, Trump raised the charge that Biden was weaponizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

'Most Shocking Abuse of Power

Trump said the raid was one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.

Trump was in the state to campaign for Republican candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano. Both are avid Trump supporters and the former president's endorsements were a huge factor in their winning the primaries. While Oz is running for the Senate, state senator Mastriano is in the race to become Pennsylvania's next governor.

Trump is battling allegations that he had stored secret White House documents in his resort residence in Florida and that he had apparently tried to obstruct investigation into the stack.

Scathing Attack

Trump's scathing attack on Biden came two days after the president said Trump's Maga supporters are a threat to democracy. "Maga forces are determined to take this country backwards", Biden said in Pennsylvania.

"... There's no question .. that the Republican party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans, and that is a threat to this country," Biden said.

Trump had retorted, asserting that Biden was effectively saying that the voice of half the country does not matter.

The verbal duel between the president and the former president is becoming worse as the nation heads into the mid-term elections in November.

Replying to Biden's serious charge of threatening democracy - made in Pennsylvania, where the US Declaration of Independence was signed -- Trump underscored his persona of a Washington outsider who is attacked and victimized by the FBI and the Justice department.

'Backlash Coming'

He repeated the charge that the investigation into him was a 'witch hunt'and that the 'shameful raid and break-in on my home in Mar-a-Lago" was a 'travesty'.

"We are being assaulted... by the FBI and DOJ," Trump said.

"It was not just my home that was raided... it was the hopes and dreams of every citizen who I've been fighting for since the moment I came down the golden escalator in 2015, wanting to represent the people," he said.

Delivering a two-hour speech, Trump even warned that DoJ's efforts to prosecute him over the possession of government documents was going to produce the kind of 'backlash' that the nation has not witnessed.

Days ago, Trump supporter Lindsey Graham had warned that if Trump is prosecuted over the Mar-a-Lago documents, there would be riots on the streets.