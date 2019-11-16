Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed more than 700 supporters here, aimed at consolidating base in the California city as part of his campaign for the party's 2020 nomination.

He opened his speech at the at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College on Friday by addressing a deadly shooting which took place at a California high school on Thursday and led to the deaths of two teenagers and also the gunman who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reports Xinhua news agency.

"What kind of a world is this?" Biden asked and vowed to take on the gun lobby if elected President, in an attempt to win anti-gun voters. He also warned that the income and opportunity gaps stemming from education inequality were dividing the country, saying the middle class was getting crushed and too many were jobless.

"My dad would say, 'Joe, remember, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck, it's about your dignity, it's about your honour, it's about your place in the community'," Biden said. In his speech, Biden also said that he planned to increase funding for poor school districts and make community college tuition-free.

Eliminating some tax breaks enjoyed by the wealthy would give the federal government enough funds to allow students to attend community colleges for free, according to Biden. He also cautioned that the current administration's ignorance of climate change would carry a heavy cost.

He referred to climate change as "the single most consequential issue facing the American people" and promised he would change the way to deal with the climate issue without losing jobs in the process.

In Biden's view, what's happening in the US was dangerous. "It's the soul of America that's at stake right now and we have to save it," the former Vice President told Xinhua news agency after his speech.

Biden has continued to maintain his lead in the 2020 Democratic presidential race against the 17 other party candidates, according to an ABC News and The Washington Post poll released late last month.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts climbed to 21 per cent from 17 per cent, while Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, stood at 7 per cent after gaining four more points, according to the poll. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont was supported by 19 per cent of the respondents.