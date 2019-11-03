The Joker is making bank. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer seems to have surpassed all expectations when it comes to the box-office. The R-rated flick seems to be a much-needed win for Warner Bros. and DC. Reportedly, the fall blockbuster Joker racked up another milestone on Saturday when crossing the $900 million in worldwide ticket sales. The Joker isn't your run of the mill superhero movie. For one, it is a supervillain origin story.

The fact that it is the origin story of one of the most iconic and popular supervillains in fiction, may have helped ticket sales. Reportedly, Joker cost a relatively modest $60 million to produce before marketing and is now assured of generating profits of $500 million or more for Warners and partners Village Roadshow and Bron Studios.

Joaquin Phoenix's turn as the Clown Prince of Crime has garnered a lot of praise for the actor. And the box office seems to reflect that appreciation. However, the awards race is a whole other matter. Joker has also managed to shatter a few other records during its run, including passing up Deadpool ($783 million) to become the top-grossing R-rated title of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Box office analysts say Joker will gross $950 million or more by the end of its theatrical run. And it even has a shot of clearing $1 billion. It is being reported that Joker's domestic cume was $289.5 million, while the foreign tally through Thursday was $602.3 million for a global cume of $891.8 million. We hope that this is the beginning of a new era of DC movies.