It was the biggest night of the year for the movie industry. At the end of the award season, industry's finest were honoured on Sunday at the 92nd Academy Awards, Dolby Theaters. While the South Korean Movie, "Parasite" took home the night's top honour best picture and the director Bong Joon Ho received best director's award, along with Jin Won Han he also received the award for Best Original Screenplay. The movie also won Best International Feature Film award.

The gallery filled with all the stars from the movie industry also celebrated the gorgeous award night, while Renée Zellweger, for "Judy" and Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker" took home the lead acting awards. Brad Pitt and Laura Dern have received supporting actor awards for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Marriage Story" respectively.

Here are some pictures from Oscars 2020:

